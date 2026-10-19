Historic tram experience event held in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Residents and tourists board a historic tram in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 18, 2026. A historic tram experience event was held here on Sunday. Residents and tourists were allowed to take a free ride on restored historic trams and explore the streets. (Xinhua/Zhang Duo)

A staff member dressed in historical costume hands out a tram ticket to a woman in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 18, 2026. A historic tram experience event was held here on Sunday. Residents and tourists were allowed to take a free ride on restored historic trams and explore the streets. (Xinhua/Zhang Duo)

A historic tram travels along a street in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 18, 2026. A historic tram experience event was held here on Sunday. Residents and tourists were allowed to take a free ride on restored historic trams and explore the streets. (Xinhua/Zhang Duo)

A staff member dressed in historical costume performs pre-departure checks aboard a historic tram in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 18, 2026. A historic tram experience event was held here on Sunday. Residents and tourists were allowed to take a free ride on restored historic trams and explore the streets. (Xinhua/Zhang Duo)

A staff member operates a historic tram in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 18, 2026. A historic tram experience event was held here on Sunday. Residents and tourists were allowed to take a free ride on restored historic trams and explore the streets. (Xinhua/Zhang Duo)