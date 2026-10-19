Canada flies flags at half-mast to mourn victims of military base fire

A Canadian national flag flies at half-mast outside a municipal government building in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 18, 2026. Canadian government announced on Sunday that flags at federal government buildings across the country would be flown at half-mast to mourn the deaths of four people in a major fire that broke out Saturday at a military base in the western province of Alberta. The fire that left four people dead and 19 in critical condition in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, was caused by a live-fire exercise, an official said Sunday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A Canadian national flag flies at half-mast outside a municipal government building in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 18, 2026. Canadian government announced on Sunday that flags at federal government buildings across the country would be flown at half-mast to mourn the deaths of four people in a major fire that broke out Saturday at a military base in the western province of Alberta. The fire that left four people dead and 19 in critical condition in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, was caused by a live-fire exercise, an official said Sunday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A Canadian national flag flies at half-mast outside a municipal government building in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 18, 2026. Canadian government announced on Sunday that flags at federal government buildings across the country would be flown at half-mast to mourn the deaths of four people in a major fire that broke out Saturday at a military base in the western province of Alberta. The fire that left four people dead and 19 in critical condition in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, was caused by a live-fire exercise, an official said Sunday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)