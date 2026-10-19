Farmers busy with apple harvest in Zhongwei, China's Ningxia

A farmer works at a cold chain distribution center in Yongkang Town of Shapotou District, Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2026. Spreading along the southern edge of the Tengger Desert and the Yellow River, Shapotou District of Zhongwei City has ushered in a bumper harvest season for its drought-enduring apples recently. Apple plantation now covers 80,200 mu (about 5346.67 hectares) in the district, with an estimated yield of 144,000 tonnes at a worth of over 1 billion yuan (about 150 million U.S. dollars) this season. (Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer works at an apple planting base in Yongkang Town of Shapotou District, Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2026. Spreading along the southern edge of the Tengger Desert and the Yellow River, Shapotou District of Zhongwei City has ushered in a bumper harvest season for its drought-enduring apples recently. Apple plantation now covers 80,200 mu (about 5346.67 hectares) in the district, with an estimated yield of 144,000 tonnes at a worth of over 1 billion yuan (about 150 million U.S. dollars) this season. (Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer picks up apples at an apple planting base in Yongkang Town of Shapotou District, Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2026. Spreading along the southern edge of the Tengger Desert and the Yellow River, Shapotou District of Zhongwei City has ushered in a bumper harvest season for its drought-enduring apples recently. Apple plantation now covers 80,200 mu (about 5346.67 hectares) in the district, with an estimated yield of 144,000 tonnes at a worth of over 1 billion yuan (about 150 million U.S. dollars) this season. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 18, 2026 shows farmers sorting apples at a warehouse of a cooperative in Yongkang Town of Shapotou District, Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Spreading along the southern edge of the Tengger Desert and the Yellow River, Shapotou District of Zhongwei City has ushered in a bumper harvest season for its drought-enduring apples recently. Apple plantation now covers 80,200 mu (about 5346.67 hectares) in the district, with an estimated yield of 144,000 tonnes at a worth of over 1 billion yuan (about 150 million U.S. dollars) this season. (Photo: Xinhua)