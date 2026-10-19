Paying homage to Lu Xun

Local students visit the Beijing Lu Xun Museum on October 19, 2026. The day marks the 90th anniversary of renowned Chinese writer Lu Xun's death and the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Beijing Lu Xun Museum in Beijing. Photo: VCG
Visitors queue to enter the Louvre Museum, next to the Pyramide du Louvre, in Paris on October 22, ...
Visitors take part in a quiz and wheel of fortune activity at the Bode Museum in Berlin, Germany, ...
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