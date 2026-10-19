PHOTO / BIZ
Financial Street Forum kicks off
By VCG Published: Oct 20, 2026 12:11 AM
A floral installation stands at Beijing Financial Street in Xicheng District, Beijing. The 2026 Annual Conference of the Financial Street Forum opened in Beijing on October 19, 2026. Photo: VCG

A floral installation stands at Beijing Financial Street in Xicheng District, Beijing. The 2026 Annual Conference of the Financial Street Forum opened in Beijing on October 19, 2026. Photo: VCG




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