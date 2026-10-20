Multiple French cities announce curfew after violent weekend protests: report

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2026 shows a burning vehicle during a protest in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Multiple French cities have announced curfews which will start since Monday evening after incidents of looting and violence during weekend protests, French media reported.In Paris, a curfew will be imposed from 11 p.m. Monday (2100 GMT) to 6 a.m. Tuesday (0400 GMT) around the Place de la Republique and in streets surrounding the Les Halles area, French television channel BFM TV reported, citing local authorities.In Lyon, local authorities have decided to impose a curfew from 9 p.m. Monday (1900 GMT) to 6 a.m. Tuesday (0400 GMT) in part of the Presqu'ile de Lyon, an area in the city center, BFM TV reported.The prefect of Nord department in northern France has imposed a curfew in parts of Lille, Wattignies, Douai and Denain from 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) to 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) for the next two days starting Monday, BFM TV reported, citing Matignon, the French prime minister's office. The decision was made with the agreement of all the mayors concerned.In Nice, a city in southeastern France, Mayor Eric Ciotti announced on social media platform X that a curfew for minors would take effect at 9 p.m. Monday (1900 GMT).French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said at a news conference on Monday that partial curfews would be introduced in some areas since Monday evening.

Law enforcement officers stand guard outside a shop in Paris, France, Oct. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Around 550,000 people took part in protests across France on Saturday. A total of 2,397 people were arrested during the protests marred by violence, according to figures released by the French Interior Ministry on Sunday. A total of 997 police officers and gendarmes were injured, seven of them seriously.