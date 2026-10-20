UN biodiversity conference begins formal sessions in Armenia

Armenian Environment Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan speaks at the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct. 19, 2026. The opening plenary of the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)The opening plenary of the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) was held here on Monday.
Astrid Schomaker, executive secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, speaks at the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct. 19, 2026. The opening plenary of the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)
Participants attend the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct. 19, 2026. The opening plenary of the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) was held here on Monday. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)