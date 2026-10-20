Myanmar coffee sector eyes bigger access to huge Chinese market

An exhibitor introduces coffee products to a visitor at the 2026 Myanmar Coffee Festival and Myanmar National Barista Championship in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

Myanmar's longstanding ties with China and geographical proximity to the Chinese market offer significant opportunities for the country's coffee industry, an industry representative said.China is the top destination for Myanmar's coffee exports, which total an estimated volume of 3,000 to 4,000 tonnes annually to neighboring markets, U Myo Aye, chairman of the Myanmar Coffee Association (MCA), told Xinhua in an interview.U Myo Aye noted that China-Myanmar coffee industry cooperation has strengthened in recent years. He singled out Yunnan Province in southwest China, one of China's key coffee-producing regions, as a vital partner.The MCA has signed memorandums of understanding with coffee schools, associations and chambers of commerce in Yunnan and participated in coffee exhibitions and knowledge-sharing exchanges to learn more about China's coffee industry, he said on the sidelines of the 2026 Myanmar Coffee Festival and Myanmar National Barista Championship held in Yangon on Sunday."China could become a major coffee market over the next decade, creating opportunities for Myanmar to benefit from stronger trade connections and growing consumer demand," he noted.Coffee production in Myanmar is concentrated mainly in Shan State and Mandalay Region, where farmers cultivate Arabica coffee in highland areas and Robusta coffee in lower-lying areas.The country's favorable climate and growing conditions offer potential for producing high-quality coffee for both domestic consumption and international markets, he said, adding that the industry has expanded rapidly and gained much wider recognition in recent years."Going forward, we plan to expand direct B2B channels to supply Myanmar's high-score specialty Arabica and Fine Robusta to China's fast-growing specialty coffee market," he said.Meanwhile, the association is looking to attract Chinese investment in value-added processing facilities, roasting plants and supply-chain logistics in Myanmar."We also aim to cooperate on barista and roaster training programs, joint coffee research, and mutual participation in international coffee expos and festivals," he added.

Coffee beans are displayed at the 2026 Myanmar Coffee Festival and Myanmar National Barista Championship in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

People taste coffee at a booth during the 2026 Myanmar Coffee Festival and Myanmar National Barista Championship in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)