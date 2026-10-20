Traditional Alpona folk art practiced in Bangladesh

A woman paints "Alpona" in a village in Chapainawabganj District, Bangladesh, Oct. 18, 2026. "Alpona" is a traditional form of folk art practiced in South Asia and is mainly created by women in the local community. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

A child is seen at a house decorated with "Alpona" in a village in Chapainawabganj District, Bangladesh, Oct. 18, 2026. "Alpona" is a traditional form of folk art practiced in South Asia and is mainly created by women in the local community. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

A woman paints "Alpona" in a village in Chapainawabganj District, Bangladesh, Oct. 18, 2026. "Alpona" is a traditional form of folk art practiced in South Asia and is mainly created by women in the local community. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

A child is seen at a house decorated with "Alpona" in a village in Chapainawabganj District, Bangladesh, Oct. 18, 2026. "Alpona" is a traditional form of folk art practiced in South Asia and is mainly created by women in the local community. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)