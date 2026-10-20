PHOTO / WORLD
Traditional Alpona folk art practiced in Bangladesh
By Xinhua Published: Oct 20, 2026 09:39 AM
A woman paints Alpona in a village in Chapainawabganj District, Bangladesh, Oct. 18, 2026. Alpona is a traditional form of folk art practiced in South Asia and is mainly created by women in the local community. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

A woman paints "Alpona" in a village in Chapainawabganj District, Bangladesh, Oct. 18, 2026. "Alpona" is a traditional form of folk art practiced in South Asia and is mainly created by women in the local community. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)


A child is seen at a house decorated with Alpona in a village in Chapainawabganj District, Bangladesh, Oct. 18, 2026. Alpona is a traditional form of folk art practiced in South Asia and is mainly created by women in the local community. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

A child is seen at a house decorated with "Alpona" in a village in Chapainawabganj District, Bangladesh, Oct. 18, 2026. "Alpona" is a traditional form of folk art practiced in South Asia and is mainly created by women in the local community. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)



A woman paints Alpona in a village in Chapainawabganj District, Bangladesh, Oct. 18, 2026. Alpona is a traditional form of folk art practiced in South Asia and is mainly created by women in the local community. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

A woman paints "Alpona" in a village in Chapainawabganj District, Bangladesh, Oct. 18, 2026. "Alpona" is a traditional form of folk art practiced in South Asia and is mainly created by women in the local community. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)



A child is seen at a house decorated with Alpona in a village in Chapainawabganj District, Bangladesh, Oct. 18, 2026. Alpona is a traditional form of folk art practiced in South Asia and is mainly created by women in the local community. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

A child is seen at a house decorated with "Alpona" in a village in Chapainawabganj District, Bangladesh, Oct. 18, 2026. "Alpona" is a traditional form of folk art practiced in South Asia and is mainly created by women in the local community. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)