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Campaign billboards seen in Jerusalem ahead of Israeli parliamentary election
By Xinhua Published: Oct 20, 2026 09:40 AM
This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows a campaign billboard for the Yashar party led by former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot in Jerusalem. The general elections for Israel's Knesset, the country's parliament, will be held on Oct. 27. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows a campaign billboard for the Yashar party led by former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot in Jerusalem. The general elections for Israel's Knesset, the country's parliament, will be held on Oct. 27. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)


This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows a campaign billboard for the Likud party led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. The general elections for Israel's Knesset, the country's parliament, will be held on Oct. 27. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows a campaign billboard for the Likud party led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. The general elections for Israel's Knesset, the country's parliament, will be held on Oct. 27. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)