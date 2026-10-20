China records 7.9-pct growth in cross-border trips in Q3

Chinese border authorities handled 192 million entries and exits in the third quarter of 2026, up 7.9 percent from a year earlier, officials said on Tuesday.



Foreign nationals made 23.27 million border crossings from July to September, up 15.6 percent year on year, according to the National Immigration Administration.



Visa-free entries by foreign nationals reached 8.99 million, accounting for 77.5 percent of all entries by foreign nationals, a 24.1 percent increase year on year.



Since December 2023, when China launched a trial policy granting unilateral visa exemptions to visitors from six countries, it has expanded unilateral visa-free entry to travelers from 50 countries as of September. The policy allows eligible visitors to stay for up to 30 days.



It also extended the visa-free transit period for certain countries from 72 or 144 hours to 240 hours in December 2024. There are 57 eligible countries so far.

