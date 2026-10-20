Overseas buyer attendance at first phase of China's Canton Fair hits record high

This photo taken on Oct. 18, 2026 shows a scene at the venue of the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The on-site exhibition of the first phase of the 140th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded here on Monday. As of October 19, the fair has attracted 189,000 overseas buyers from 214 countries and regions, a 13.3 percent increase from the session of the same period last year and a new high, according to the China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC), the organizer of the fair. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
An overseas buyer (L) holds talks at the exhibition area for motorcycles during the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 18, 2026. The on-site exhibition of the first phase of the 140th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded here on Monday. As of October 19, the fair has attracted 189,000 overseas buyers from 214 countries and regions, a 13.3 percent increase from the session of the same period last year and a new high, according to the China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC), the organizer of the fair. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Overseas buyers watch a robot boxing performance during the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 18, 2026. The on-site exhibition of the first phase of the 140th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded here on Monday. As of October 19, the fair has attracted 189,000 overseas buyers from 214 countries and regions, a 13.3 percent increase from the session of the same period last year and a new high, according to the China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC), the organizer of the fair. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
An overseas buyer experiences a motorcycle during the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 18, 2026. The on-site exhibition of the first phase of the 140th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded here on Monday. As of October 19, the fair has attracted 189,000 overseas buyers from 214 countries and regions, a 13.3 percent increase from the session of the same period last year and a new high, according to the China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC), the organizer of the fair. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)