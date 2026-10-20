Overseas buyer attendance at first phase of China's Canton Fair hits record high

This photo taken on Oct. 18, 2026 shows a scene at the venue of the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The on-site exhibition of the first phase of the 140th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded here on Monday. As of October 19, the fair has attracted 189,000 overseas buyers from 214 countries and regions, a 13.3 percent increase from the session of the same period last year and a new high, according to the China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC), the organizer of the fair. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

The first phase of the 140th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded its in-person exhibition on Monday, with overseas buyer attendance reaching a record high.As of Monday, 189,000 overseas buyers from 214 countries and regions had attended, up 13.3 percent from the same period of the previous session, said the China Foreign Trade Center, the fair's organizer. It added that the record turnout highlights the resilience and vitality of China's foreign trade.The first phase, themed "Advanced Manufacturing," covered 520,000 square meters, with more than 25,000 booths and over 12,000 participating enterprises.The exhibition showcased the latest products and technologies across five sectors and 19 exhibition areas, including electronics and home appliances, industrial automation, lighting and electrical equipment, hardware and tools, and new energy vehicles and smart mobility.The fair is divided into three phases, all taking place in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, and running through Nov. 4. The second phase, themed "Quality Home Life," will run from Oct. 23 to 27 and feature building materials and furniture, household items, gifts and decorations, among other categories.Serving as a barometer and wind vane of China's foreign trade, this year's fair, marking its 70th anniversary, highlights innovation, intelligence, greater specialization and higher quality.Over the past 70 years, the Canton Fair has grown into China's largest and longest-running international trade event, with the most complete product range, the largest number of buyers and the highest transaction volume.Guangdong, a manufacturing hub and trade powerhouse, on Monday reported that its quarterly foreign trade exceeded 3 trillion yuan (about 446 billion U.S. dollars) for the first time in the third quarter of 2026.The data came as China's foreign trade maintained solid momentum in the first three quarters of 2026. The country's total imports and exports rose 18.8 percent year on year to 39.94 trillion yuan in the January-September period, official statistics showed.

An overseas buyer (L) holds talks at the exhibition area for motorcycles during the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 18, 2026. The on-site exhibition of the first phase of the 140th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded here on Monday. As of October 19, the fair has attracted 189,000 overseas buyers from 214 countries and regions, a 13.3 percent increase from the session of the same period last year and a new high, according to the China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC), the organizer of the fair. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Overseas buyers watch a robot boxing performance during the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 18, 2026. The on-site exhibition of the first phase of the 140th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded here on Monday. As of October 19, the fair has attracted 189,000 overseas buyers from 214 countries and regions, a 13.3 percent increase from the session of the same period last year and a new high, according to the China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC), the organizer of the fair. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An overseas buyer experiences a motorcycle during the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 18, 2026. The on-site exhibition of the first phase of the 140th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded here on Monday. As of October 19, the fair has attracted 189,000 overseas buyers from 214 countries and regions, a 13.3 percent increase from the session of the same period last year and a new high, according to the China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC), the organizer of the fair. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)