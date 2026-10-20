Canada's CPI rises 3.1 pct in September

A gas station staff worker walks past a gas price display in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 19, 2026. Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.1 percent year over year in September, following a 3-percent increase in August, Statistics Canada said Monday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.1 percent year over year in September, following a 3-percent increase in August, Statistics Canada said Monday.
People fuel their cars at a gas station in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 19, 2026. Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.1 percent year over year in September, following a 3-percent increase in August, Statistics Canada said Monday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A woman fuels her car at a gas station in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 19, 2026. Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.1 percent year over year in September, following a 3-percent increase in August, Statistics Canada said Monday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)