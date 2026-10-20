Canada's CPI rises 3.1 pct in September

A gas station staff worker walks past a gas price display in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 19, 2026. Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.1 percent year over year in September, following a 3-percent increase in August, Statistics Canada said Monday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.1 percent year over year in September, following a 3-percent increase in August, Statistics Canada said Monday.The acceleration was led by higher prices for gasoline in September. Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 2.2 percent, after increasing 2.4 percent in August, according to the national statistical agency.Crude oil prices increased in September, reaching their highest level since May amid ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East, said the agency.The CPI increased 0.1 percent month over month in September. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.4 percent, said Statistics Canada.

People fuel their cars at a gas station in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 19, 2026. Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.1 percent year over year in September, following a 3-percent increase in August, Statistics Canada said Monday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman fuels her car at a gas station in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 19, 2026. Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.1 percent year over year in September, following a 3-percent increase in August, Statistics Canada said Monday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)