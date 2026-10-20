Daytime gatherings, demonstrations banned in France's Marseille

Security personnel stand guard in front of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Oct. 19, 2026. In Paris, the entrance to the Louvre Museum was blocked by student protesters on Monday morning, French daily Le Parisien reported, citing the museum's management and two trade unions. According to the trade union General Confederation of Labour, the museum would remain closed at least until noon. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Tourists gather in front of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Oct. 19, 2026. In Paris, the entrance to the Louvre Museum was blocked by student protesters on Monday morning, French daily Le Parisien reported, citing the museum's management and two trade unions. According to the trade union General Confederation of Labour, the museum would remain closed at least until noon. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Tourists gather in front of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Oct. 19, 2026. In Paris, the entrance to the Louvre Museum was blocked by student protesters on Monday morning, French daily Le Parisien reported, citing the museum's management and two trade unions. According to the trade union General Confederation of Labour, the museum would remain closed at least until noon. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)
Protesters gather in front of an entrance to the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Oct. 19, 2026. In Paris, the entrance to the Louvre Museum was blocked by student protesters on Monday morning, French daily Le Parisien reported, citing the museum's management and two trade unions. According to the trade union General Confederation of Labour, the museum would remain closed at least until noon. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)