Daytime gatherings, demonstrations banned in France's Marseille

Security personnel stand guard in front of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Oct. 19, 2026. In Paris, the entrance to the Louvre Museum was blocked by student protesters on Monday morning, French daily Le Parisien reported, citing the museum's management and two trade unions. According to the trade union General Confederation of Labour, the museum would remain closed at least until noon. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Tourists gather in front of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Oct. 19, 2026. In Paris, the entrance to the Louvre Museum was blocked by student protesters on Monday morning, French daily Le Parisien reported, citing the museum's management and two trade unions. According to the trade union General Confederation of Labour, the museum would remain closed at least until noon. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Tourists gather in front of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Oct. 19, 2026. In Paris, the entrance to the Louvre Museum was blocked by student protesters on Monday morning, French daily Le Parisien reported, citing the museum's management and two trade unions. According to the trade union General Confederation of Labour, the museum would remain closed at least until noon. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Protesters gather in front of an entrance to the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Oct. 19, 2026. In Paris, the entrance to the Louvre Museum was blocked by student protesters on Monday morning, French daily Le Parisien reported, citing the museum's management and two trade unions. According to the trade union General Confederation of Labour, the museum would remain closed at least until noon. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Gatherings and demonstrations throughout the French city of Marseille will be banned from noon to 8 p.m. local time Monday (1800 GMT), the police prefecture of Bouches-du-Rhone in southern France said in a post on X.Local authorities recorded more than 30,000 people involved in looting in Marseille on Saturday during demonstrations, according to French news channel BFM TV.In Paris, the entrance to the Louvre Museum was blocked by student protesters on Monday morning, French daily Le Parisien reported, citing the museum's management and two trade unions.According to the trade union General Confederation of Labour, the museum would remain closed at least until noon.Around 550,000 people took part in protests across France on Saturday. A total of 2,397 people were arrested during the protests, which were marred by violence, according to figures released by the French Interior Ministry on Sunday. A total of 997 police officers and gendarmes were injured, seven of them seriously.Since September, France has witnessed multiple rounds of mass student protests demanding better educational conditions.