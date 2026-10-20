Xinxian in Henan fully supports autumn harvest production

On October 13, the State Grid Xinxian Power Supply Company launched a special campaign to ensure reliable power supply during the autumn harvest. Staff members proactively visited grain and oil processing enterprises within their service area, providing customized services such as energy efficiency diagnostics, peak-load shifting guidance, and electrical hazard inspections, to guarantee stable electricity for the harvest season.



After the Autumn Equinox, Xinxian entered its peak harvest period, with small and micro-enterprises in grain and oil storage, agricultural product processing, and related sectors operating at full capacity. Electricity demand has steadily increased, characterized by widespread, multi-point and concentrated usage. To ensure uninterrupted power supply during this critical time, the State Grid Xinxian Power Supply Company leveraged digital technology to strengthen its power assurance efforts and build a robust support system.



By utilizing village-level power service WeChat groups, the company is able to extend its grid services directly to rural harvest sites. Service personnel from power stations visit villages and industrial parks, paying particular attention to small businesses and farmlands. Using infrared thermography, drone inspections, and other advanced technologies, they monitor heavily loaded power lines and high-demand equipment in real time, promptly transferring loads and eliminating hazards such as tree obstructions and bird nests. Meanwhile, through a digital early-warning system, fault information is instantly delivered to responsible personnel, enabling proactive hazard elimination instead of reactive repairs — ensuring risks are detected, warned, and addressed early.



Moving forward, the State Grid Xinxian Power Supply Company will continue integrating intelligent inspection, data-driven diagnostics, and rural power services, delivering safe, stable, and high-quality electricity to fully support local agricultural development.





