Symphony concert held in Rio de Janeiro to mark 2026 China-Brazil Cultural Year

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows a symphony concert at the Claro Mais theatre in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Hosted by Brazil's Ministry of Culture, the symphony concert was held in Rio de Janeiro on Monday to mark the 2026 China-Brazil Cultural Year. (Photo: Xinhua)

Performers are seen during a symphony concert at the Claro Mais theatre in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 19, 2026. Hosted by Brazil's Ministry of Culture, the symphony concert was held in Rio de Janeiro on Monday to mark the 2026 China-Brazil Cultural Year. (Photo: Xinhua)

The audience watch a symphony concert at the Claro Mais theatre in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 19, 2026. Hosted by Brazil's Ministry of Culture, the symphony concert was held in Rio de Janeiro on Monday to mark the 2026 China-Brazil Cultural Year. (Photo: Xinhua)