PHOTO / CHINA
Autumn scenery at Xixiasong scenic area in China's Gansu
By Xinhua Published: Oct 20, 2026 04:33 PM
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Xixiasong scenic area in Chengxian County, Longnan City of northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Xixiasong scenic area in Chengxian County, Longnan City of northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Xixiasong scenic area in Chengxian County, Longnan City of northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Xixiasong scenic area in Chengxian County, Longnan City of northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



Tourists visit the Xixiasong scenic area in Chengxian County, Longnan City of northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 19, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Xixiasong scenic area in Chengxian County, Longnan City of northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 19, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Xixiasong scenic area in Chengxian County, Longnan City of northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Xixiasong scenic area in Chengxian County, Longnan City of northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)