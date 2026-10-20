Autumn scenery at Xixiasong scenic area in China's Gansu

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Xixiasong scenic area in Chengxian County, Longnan City of northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Xixiasong scenic area in Chengxian County, Longnan City of northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Xixiasong scenic area in Chengxian County, Longnan City of northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 19, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Xixiasong scenic area in Chengxian County, Longnan City of northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)