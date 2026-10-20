Silicon resources, green power fuel photovoltaic glass industry in China's Zhaotong

A staff member transports photovoltaic glass products in the workshop of Zhaotong Kibing Photovoltaic Technology Co,. Ltd. in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Oct. 19, 2026. Leveraging its advantages in rich resources of silicon ore and the development of green electricity, Zhaotong City has attracted leading enterprises to develop the photovoltaic glass manufacturing industry, bringing about employment for surrounding residents. Currently, the city has basically formed an industrial chain from silicon mining and washing to the manufacturing of photovoltaic glass and photovoltaic modules. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows a photovoltaic glass manufacturing line in the workshop of Zhaotong Kibing Photovoltaic Technology Co,. Ltd. in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Leveraging its advantages in rich resources of silicon ore and the development of green electricity, Zhaotong City has attracted leading enterprises to develop the photovoltaic glass manufacturing industry, bringing about employment for surrounding residents. Currently, the city has basically formed an industrial chain from silicon mining and washing to the manufacturing of photovoltaic glass and photovoltaic modules. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows a view in the workshop of Zhaotong Kibing Photovoltaic Technology Co,. Ltd. in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Leveraging its advantages in rich resources of silicon ore and the development of green electricity, Zhaotong City has attracted leading enterprises to develop the photovoltaic glass manufacturing industry, bringing about employment for surrounding residents. Currently, the city has basically formed an industrial chain from silicon mining and washing to the manufacturing of photovoltaic glass and photovoltaic modules. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows the photovoltaic glass products in the workshop of Zhaotong Kibing Photovoltaic Technology Co,. Ltd. in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Leveraging its advantages in rich resources of silicon ore and the development of green electricity, Zhaotong City has attracted leading enterprises to develop the photovoltaic glass manufacturing industry, bringing about employment for surrounding residents. Currently, the city has basically formed an industrial chain from silicon mining and washing to the manufacturing of photovoltaic glass and photovoltaic modules. (Photo: Xinhua)