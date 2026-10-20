Swans seen on Ganhe River in Jiagedaqi, China's Heilongjiang

A drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows swans on Ganhe River in Jiagedaqi, the Greater Khingan Mountains, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows swans on Ganhe River in Jiagedaqi, the Greater Khingan Mountains, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2026 shows swans on Ganhe River in Jiagedaqi, the Greater Khingan Mountains, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows swans on Ganhe River in Jiagedaqi, the Greater Khingan Mountains, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)