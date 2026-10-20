China establishes new state-owned enterprise focused on data

China National Data Group Co., Ltd., a new state-owned enterprise (SOE) directly administered by the central government, was officially inaugurated at a ceremony in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, on Tuesday.



Headquartered in Xiongan New Area, the newly established enterprise is tasked with specializing in the development and utilization of data resources, bringing the total number of SOEs directly administered by the central government to 100.



It is positioned as a national team for data services, a leader in data infrastructure connectivity and a strategic force for national data sci-tech innovation.

