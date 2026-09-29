China urges US to lift sanctions on five Chinese firms, warns of countermeasures to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China urged the US to promptly correct its wrongful actions against five Chinese companies, warning that it would otherwise take necessary countermeasures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.The response came after the US imposed sanctions on five Chinese entities on October 19 local time under the Protecting American Intellectual Property Act, citing the so-called "theft of trade secrets."The spokesperson said China had noted the situation and firmly opposed the US move. By hyping the so-called "theft of trade secrets," stigmatizing Chinese companies and imposing sanctions on them, the US had seriously infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson said, calling the actions egregious in nature.The rapid development of Chinese artificial intelligence companies stems from their longstanding commitment to basic research and sustained investment in innovation, the spokesperson said. It reflects their efforts to pursue independent technological innovation while engaging in open cooperation, benefits both China and the US as well as the wider world, and has nothing to do with the so-called "theft of trade secrets," the spokesperson added.China urged the US to take an objective view of the significant progress made by Chinese companies, stop smearing and suppressing them, foster a fair and competitive market environment, and safeguard the broader interests of China-US economic and trade cooperation, the spokesperson said.Global Times