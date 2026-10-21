China's homegrown C919 launches first commercial passenger flight to Yinchuan

A C919 aircraft lands at the Yinchuan Hedong International Airport in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2026. China's homegrown C919 large passenger aircraft landed at the airport at 5:57 p.m. on Tuesday after departing from Changsha in central China's Hunan Province, marking the aircraft's first commercial passenger flight to Yinchuan. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A C919 aircraft lands at the Yinchuan Hedong International Airport in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2026. China's homegrown C919 large passenger aircraft landed at the airport at 5:57 p.m. on Tuesday after departing from Changsha in central China's Hunan Province, marking the aircraft's first commercial passenger flight to Yinchuan. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Crew members of the China Southern Airlines flight CZ3925 and staff members of the Yinchuan Hedong International Airport pose for group photos after the landing of a C919 aircraft at the airport in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2026. China's homegrown C919 large passenger aircraft landed at the airport at 5:57 p.m. on Tuesday after departing from Changsha in central China's Hunan Province, marking the aircraft's first commercial passenger flight to Yinchuan. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A C919 aircraft passes through a water gate at the Yinchuan Hedong International Airport in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2026. China's homegrown C919 large passenger aircraft landed at the airport at 5:57 p.m. on Tuesday after departing from Changsha in central China's Hunan Province, marking the aircraft's first commercial passenger flight to Yinchuan. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A C919 aircraft passes through a water gate at the Yinchuan Hedong International Airport in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2026. China's homegrown C919 large passenger aircraft landed at the airport at 5:57 p.m. on Tuesday after departing from Changsha in central China's Hunan Province, marking the aircraft's first commercial passenger flight to Yinchuan. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)