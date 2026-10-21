APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting opens in Hong Kong

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows a scene at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hong Kong, south China. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting opened in Hong Kong on Tuesday.The two-day meeting will build up financial sector outcomes ahead of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, scheduled in Shenzhen in November.In his opening remarks, Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo'an, who chairs the meeting, called upon Asia-Pacific economies to contribute to regional prosperity in the face of global uncertainties and the spillover effects of geopolitical conflicts.To that end, all sides should step up macroeconomic policy dialogues, fast-track economic transformation to strengthen resilience, and maintain industrial and supply chain stability, he said.Chen Xu, chair of the 2026 APEC Senior Officials' Meeting, said that this APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting will help enhance the effectiveness of fiscal policies in spurring growth, ensuring the people's well-being and fostering economic transformation.At the meeting, representatives of APEC economies will hold in-depth exchanges and work toward consensus documents and deliverables on major topics, including fiscal policies to support people's livelihoods, financing of digital infrastructure, promoting inclusive finance tailored to local conditions, and fostering exchanges and cooperation among young finance professionals across APEC.