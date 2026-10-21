Zelensky, US envoy Witkoff discuss ceasefire proposals in Oslo

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2026 shows a scene after Russian strikes in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed proposals for various ceasefire formats with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in Oslo, Norway on Tuesday, Ukraine's state-run Ukrinform news agency reported.The meeting was also attended by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.Speaking after the meeting, Zelensky said the talks also covered security guarantees for Ukraine and the country's recovery.Following the meeting, Witkoff is scheduled to travel to St. Petersburg, Russia, where he will meet with the Russian leadership to discuss peace efforts, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.