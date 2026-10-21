BBC to close three TV, radio channels amid cost pressures

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Broadcasting House of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London, Britain. The BBC reported Tuesday it will close its BBC Three and BBC Scotland television channels in the spring, as the corporation continues to make 500 million pounds (669 million U.S. dollars) of savings over two years. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)The BBC reported Tuesday it will close its BBC Three and BBC Scotland television channels in the spring, as the corporation continues to
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Broadcasting House of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London, Britain. The BBC reported Tuesday it will close its BBC Three and BBC Scotland television channels in the spring, as the corporation continues to make 500 million pounds (669 million U.S. dollars) of savings over two years. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Broadcasting House of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London, Britain. The BBC reported Tuesday it will close its BBC Three and BBC Scotland television channels in the spring, as the corporation continues to make 500 million pounds (669 million U.S. dollars) of savings over two years. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)
A man stands outside the Broadcasting House of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London, Britain, Oct. 20, 2026. The BBC reported Tuesday it will close its BBC Three and BBC Scotland television channels in the spring, as the corporation continues to make 500 million pounds (669 million U.S. dollars) of savings over two years. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)