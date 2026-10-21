BBC to close three TV, radio channels amid cost pressures

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Broadcasting House of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London, Britain. The BBC reported Tuesday it will close its BBC Three and BBC Scotland television channels in the spring, as the corporation continues to make 500 million pounds (669 million U.S. dollars) of savings over two years. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

The BBC reported Tuesday it will close its BBC Three and BBC Scotland television channels in the spring, as the corporation continues tomake 500 million pounds (669 million U.S. dollars) of savings over two years.Both services will become online-only, which means that they will continue to produce and host some content on iPlayer, without the need to fill a terrestrial TV schedule, according to the report.The BBC also announced that it will close Radio 4 Extra, which largely airs speech programs from the BBC's archive, including comedy, drama and documentaries.The decision was made in response to "immediate cost pressures," said BBC Director-General Matt Brittin, adding that "we all know that means tough choices.""Against the backdrop of significant financial challenges, we must focus our resources where they will have the greatest impact for audiences," said Director of BBC Scotland Hayley Valentine.

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Broadcasting House of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London, Britain. The BBC reported Tuesday it will close its BBC Three and BBC Scotland television channels in the spring, as the corporation continues to make 500 million pounds (669 million U.S. dollars) of savings over two years. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Broadcasting House of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London, Britain. The BBC reported Tuesday it will close its BBC Three and BBC Scotland television channels in the spring, as the corporation continues to make 500 million pounds (669 million U.S. dollars) of savings over two years. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

A man stands outside the Broadcasting House of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London, Britain, Oct. 20, 2026. The BBC reported Tuesday it will close its BBC Three and BBC Scotland television channels in the spring, as the corporation continues to make 500 million pounds (669 million U.S. dollars) of savings over two years. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)