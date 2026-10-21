Japanese citizens rally against large-scale Japan-US joint military exercises, military buildup

People holding signs attend a protest rally in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 20, 2026. Japanese citizens staged a protest rally in front of the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo on Tuesday evening, opposing the large-scale Japan-U.S. joint military exercises and the military buildup. (Xinhua/Li Ziyue)

People holding signs attend a protest rally in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 20, 2026. Japanese citizens staged a protest rally in front of the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo on Tuesday evening, opposing the large-scale Japan-U.S. joint military exercises and the military buildup. (Xinhua/Li Ziyue)

A protestor holding a sign attends a protest rally in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 20, 2026. Japanese citizens staged a protest rally in front of the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo on Tuesday evening, opposing the large-scale Japan-U.S. joint military exercises and the military buildup. (Xinhua/Li Ziyue)

People protest during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 20, 2026. Japanese citizens staged a protest rally in front of the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo on Tuesday evening, opposing the large-scale Japan-U.S. joint military exercises and the military buildup. (Xinhua/Li Ziyue)