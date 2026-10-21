28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition opens in Dubai

People communicate during the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 20, 2026. The 28th WETEX opened Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows a view at the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The 28th WETEX opened Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

People learn about ultrasonic water meters at the booth of Shenke Technology Group from China during the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 20, 2026. The 28th WETEX opened Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

People communicate during the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 20, 2026. The 28th WETEX opened Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)