In pics: ancient site of Dur Kurigalzu in Iraq

Visitors tour the grand ziggurat at the ancient site of Dur Kurigalzu in the western outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, on October 20, 2026. Once the capital of Babylonia, Dur Kurigalzu was founded sometime around the 14th century B.C. by the Kassite King Kurigalzu I. (Photo by Khalil Dawood/Xinhua)

Visitors tour the grand ziggurat at the ancient site of Dur Kurigalzu in the western outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, on October 20, 2026. Once the capital of Babylonia, Dur Kurigalzu was founded sometime around the 14th century B.C. by the Kassite King Kurigalzu I. (Photo by Khalil Dawood/Xinhua)

Visitors tour the grand ziggurat at the ancient site of Dur Kurigalzu in the western outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, on October 20, 2026. Once the capital of Babylonia, Dur Kurigalzu was founded sometime around the 14th century B.C. by the Kassite King Kurigalzu I. (Photo by Khalil Dawood/Xinhua)

Visitors tour the grand ziggurat at the ancient site of Dur Kurigalzu in the western outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, on October 20, 2026. Once the capital of Babylonia, Dur Kurigalzu was founded sometime around the 14th century B.C. by the Kassite King Kurigalzu I. (Photo by Khalil Dawood/Xinhua)