Perfume exhibition opens in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait

A man burns incense at a perfume exhibition in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 20, 2026. A perfume exhibition opened Tuesday at the Kuwait International Fairground in Mishref, Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, attracting more than 500 exhibitors. Running through Oct. 31, the exhibition features a wide range of products, including perfumes, incense, aromatic oils, as well as beauty and personal care products. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A woman samples perfume at a perfume exhibition in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 20, 2026. A perfume exhibition opened Tuesday at the Kuwait International Fairground in Mishref, Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, attracting more than 500 exhibitors. Running through Oct. 31, the exhibition features a wide range of products, including perfumes, incense, aromatic oils, as well as beauty and personal care products. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Visitors explore a perfume exhibition in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 20, 2026. A perfume exhibition opened Tuesday at the Kuwait International Fairground in Mishref, Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, attracting more than 500 exhibitors. Running through Oct. 31, the exhibition features a wide range of products, including perfumes, incense, aromatic oils, as well as beauty and personal care products. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)