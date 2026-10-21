Conservators breathe new life into ancient relics in China's Hubei

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2026 shows a view of Han slips from Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-25 AD) after conservation treatment at the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province. Established in 2003, the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou undertakes the conservation of about 80 percent of China's waterlogged bamboo and wooden slips. The center has developed comprehensive conservation techniques for such slips, covering sectors from archaeological excavation and laboratory conservation to display and storage. To date, the center has provided technical support in cultural relic conservation to more than 130 cultural and museum institutions across the country, and has restored more than 10,000 lacquered wooden artifacts, over 180,000 bamboo and wooden slips, and more than 1,100 textile artifacts. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A staff member restores a textile artifact at the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 19, 2026. Established in 2003, the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou undertakes the conservation of about 80 percent of China's waterlogged bamboo and wooden slips. The center has developed comprehensive conservation techniques for such slips, covering sectors from archaeological excavation and laboratory conservation to display and storage. To date, the center has provided technical support in cultural relic conservation to more than 130 cultural and museum institutions across the country, and has restored more than 10,000 lacquered wooden artifacts, over 180,000 bamboo and wooden slips, and more than 1,100 textile artifacts. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A staff member clears a bamboo slip at the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 19, 2026. Established in 2003, the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou undertakes the conservation of about 80 percent of China's waterlogged bamboo and wooden slips. The center has developed comprehensive conservation techniques for such slips, covering sectors from archaeological excavation and laboratory conservation to display and storage. To date, the center has provided technical support in cultural relic conservation to more than 130 cultural and museum institutions across the country, and has restored more than 10,000 lacquered wooden artifacts, over 180,000 bamboo and wooden slips, and more than 1,100 textile artifacts. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Staff members clear bamboo slips at the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 19, 2026. Established in 2003, the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou undertakes the conservation of about 80 percent of China's waterlogged bamboo and wooden slips. The center has developed comprehensive conservation techniques for such slips, covering sectors from archaeological excavation and laboratory conservation to display and storage. To date, the center has provided technical support in cultural relic conservation to more than 130 cultural and museum institutions across the country, and has restored more than 10,000 lacquered wooden artifacts, over 180,000 bamboo and wooden slips, and more than 1,100 textile artifacts. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)