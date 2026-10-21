PHOTO / CHINA
China Brands Export Expo held in Haikou, S China's Hainan
By Xinhua Published: Oct 21, 2026 09:14 AM
A visitor views products at the China Brands Export Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 20, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A visitor views products at the China Brands Export Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 20, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)


A staff member introduces a pan product via livestreaming at the China Brands Export Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 20, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member introduces a pan product via livestreaming at the China Brands Export Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 20, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)



Agarwood products are displayed at the China Brands Export Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 20, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Agarwood products are displayed at the China Brands Export Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 20, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)



New energy vehicles are displayed at the China Brands Export Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 20, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

New energy vehicles are displayed at the China Brands Export Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 20, 2026. The three-day expo kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)