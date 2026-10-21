In pics: 2026 Beijing China Art International Fair

A visitor views artworks at the 2026 Beijing China Art International Fair in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2026. With a theme of "Cultural Heritage Bridges Life to a Vibrant World", the fair kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A visitor views artworks at the 2026 Beijing China Art International Fair in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2026. With a theme of "Cultural Heritage Bridges Life to a Vibrant World", the fair kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A visitor takes photos of an artwork at the 2026 Beijing China Art International Fair in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2026. With a theme of "Cultural Heritage Bridges Life to a Vibrant World", the fair kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

An exhibitor introduces artworks at the 2026 Beijing China Art International Fair in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2026. With a theme of "Cultural Heritage Bridges Life to a Vibrant World", the fair kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)