View of Xiangshuihu section of Great Wall in Beijing

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows a view of the Xiangshuihu section of the Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows a view of the Xiangshuihu section of the Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows a view of the Xiangshuihu section of the Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows a view of the Xiangshuihu section of the Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)