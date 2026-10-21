PHOTO / CHINA
View of Xiangshuihu section of Great Wall in Beijing
By Xinhua Published: Oct 21, 2026 12:29 PM
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows a view of the Xiangshuihu section of the Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows a view of the Xiangshuihu section of the Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows a view of the Xiangshuihu section of the Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows a view of the Xiangshuihu section of the Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)



This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows a view of the Xiangshuihu section of the Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows a view of the Xiangshuihu section of the Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)



This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows a view of the Xiangshuihu section of the Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows a view of the Xiangshuihu section of the Great Wall in Huairou District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)