Kenya celebrates Mashujaa Day

Kenyan military personnel parade during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Kenya, on Oct. 20, 2026. Kenya celebrated Mashujaa Day, or Heroes' Day, on Tuesday. (Photo by Kelly Ayodi/Xinhua)

Kenya Air Force aircraft fly in formation over Kipchoge Keino Stadium during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret, Kenya, on Oct. 20, 2026. Kenya celebrated Mashujaa Day, or Heroes' Day, on Tuesday. (Photo by Kelly Ayodi/Xinhua)

Artists perform during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret, Kenya, on Oct. 20, 2026. Kenya celebrated Mashujaa Day, or Heroes' Day, on Tuesday. (Photo by Kelly Ayodi/Xinhua)

Kenyan military personnel parade during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Kenya, on Oct. 20, 2026. Kenya celebrated Mashujaa Day, or Heroes' Day, on Tuesday. (Photo by Kelly Ayodi/Xinhua)