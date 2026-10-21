2026 China International Friendship Cities Conference opens in Xi'an

A guest shakes hands with a robot while visiting an exhibition on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 2026 China International Friendship Cities Conference in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Oct. 21, 2026. Themed "Jointly Strengthening Friendship Cities Cooperation for Common Urban Development," the conference kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children perform Qinqiang Opera, a genre of Chinese folk opera, at the opening ceremony of the 2026 China International Friendship Cities Conference in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Oct. 21, 2026. Themed "Jointly Strengthening Friendship Cities Cooperation for Common Urban Development," the conference kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Guests visit an exhibition on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 2026 China International Friendship Cities Conference in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Oct. 21, 2026. Themed "Jointly Strengthening Friendship Cities Cooperation for Common Urban Development," the conference kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)