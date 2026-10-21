PHOTO / CHINA
2026 China International Friendship Cities Conference opens in Xi'an
By Xinhua Published: Oct 21, 2026 04:46 PM
A guest shakes hands with a robot while visiting an exhibition on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 2026 China International Friendship Cities Conference in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Oct. 21, 2026. Themed Jointly Strengthening Friendship Cities Cooperation for Common Urban Development, the conference kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A guest shakes hands with a robot while visiting an exhibition on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 2026 China International Friendship Cities Conference in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Oct. 21, 2026. Themed "Jointly Strengthening Friendship Cities Cooperation for Common Urban Development," the conference kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)


Children perform Qinqiang Opera, a genre of Chinese folk opera, at the opening ceremony of the 2026 China International Friendship Cities Conference in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Oct. 21, 2026. Themed Jointly Strengthening Friendship Cities Cooperation for Common Urban Development, the conference kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children perform Qinqiang Opera, a genre of Chinese folk opera, at the opening ceremony of the 2026 China International Friendship Cities Conference in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Oct. 21, 2026. Themed "Jointly Strengthening Friendship Cities Cooperation for Common Urban Development," the conference kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)



Guests visit an exhibition on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 2026 China International Friendship Cities Conference in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Oct. 21, 2026. Themed Jointly Strengthening Friendship Cities Cooperation for Common Urban Development, the conference kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Guests visit an exhibition on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 2026 China International Friendship Cities Conference in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Oct. 21, 2026. Themed "Jointly Strengthening Friendship Cities Cooperation for Common Urban Development," the conference kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)