Red tourism thrives in Liupan Mountain, China's Ningxia

A drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2026 shows a park commemorating the history of the Long March in Xiji County of Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Liupan Mountain runs through Guyuan City in Ningxia. In October 1935, Red Army soldiers crossed Liupan Mountain during the Long March, a historic military maneuver in modern Chinese history. It marks a key turning point in the history of the Long March. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2026 shows a view of a revolution-themed tourism area in Longde County of Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2026 shows a view of a revolution-themed tourism area in Longde County of Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)