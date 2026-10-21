Company advances selective breeding, digital management for tilapia industry in China's Hainan

A staff member feeds tilapia at an aquaculture base of Hainan Progift Aqua-Tech Co. Ltd., in Lingao, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 20, 2026. Tilapia is a major farmed fish species in the island province of Hainan. Aquaculture breeding companies in Lingao County are boosting their capacity to produce fish fry through selective breeding, facility-based cultivation, and digital management. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member shows a Nile tilapia fish at an aquaculture base of Hainan Progift Aqua-Tech Co. Ltd., in Lingao, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 20, 2026. Tilapia is a major farmed fish species in the island province of Hainan. Aquaculture breeding companies in Lingao County are boosting their capacity to produce fish fry through selective breeding, facility-based cultivation, and digital management. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows the data collected via scanning devices from a tilapia fish at an aquaculture base of Hainan Progift Aqua-Tech Co. Ltd., in Lingao, south China's Hainan Province. Tilapia is a major farmed fish species in the island province of Hainan. Aquaculture breeding companies in Lingao County are boosting their capacity to produce fish fry through selective breeding, facility-based cultivation, and digital management. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member feeds tilapia at an aquaculture base of Hainan Progift Aqua-Tech Co. Ltd., in Lingao, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 20, 2026. Tilapia is a major farmed fish species in the island province of Hainan. Aquaculture breeding companies in Lingao County are boosting their capacity to produce fish fry through selective breeding, facility-based cultivation, and digital management. (Photo: Xinhua)