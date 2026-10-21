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Durga Puja celebrated in Yangon
By Xinhua Published: Oct 21, 2026 04:56 PM
Devotees celebrate during the Durga Puja, one of the largest Hindu festivals, in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Devotees celebrate during the Durga Puja, one of the largest Hindu festivals, in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


Devotees celebrate during the Durga Puja, one of the largest Hindu festivals, in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Devotees celebrate during the Durga Puja, one of the largest Hindu festivals, in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Devotees celebrate during the Durga Puja, one of the largest Hindu festivals, in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Devotees celebrate during the Durga Puja, one of the largest Hindu festivals, in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Devotees pray during the Durga Puja, one of the largest Hindu festivals, in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Devotees pray during the Durga Puja, one of the largest Hindu festivals, in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)