Durga Puja celebrated in Yangon

Devotees celebrate during the Durga Puja, one of the largest Hindu festivals, in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Devotees celebrate during the Durga Puja, one of the largest Hindu festivals, in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Devotees celebrate during the Durga Puja, one of the largest Hindu festivals, in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Devotees pray during the Durga Puja, one of the largest Hindu festivals, in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 20, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)