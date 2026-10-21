Apple harvest season begins in Xingtai, China's Hebei

Farmers pick apples at an apple planting base in Xindu District of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 21, 2026. Recently, 67,000 mu (about 4,466.67 hectares) of apple orchards here have entered harvest season. Local government has encouraged farmers to grow apples to better use the land resources in the mountainous area of the district. It also established large-scale planting bases, and registered a regional public brand in an effort to make apple planting a key pillar for the region's rural revitalization. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows farmers transferring freshly picked apples at an apple planting base in Xindu District of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. Recently, 67,000 mu (about 4,466.67 hectares) of apple orchards here have entered harvest season. Local government has encouraged farmers to grow apples to better use the land resources in the mountainous area of the district. It also established large-scale planting bases, and registered a regional public brand in an effort to make apple planting a key pillar for the region's rural revitalization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Farmers sort out freshly picked apples at a village in Xindu District of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 21, 2026. Recently, 67,000 mu (about 4,466.67 hectares) of apple orchards here have entered harvest season. Local government has encouraged farmers to grow apples to better use the land resources in the mountainous area of the district. It also established large-scale planting bases, and registered a regional public brand in an effort to make apple planting a key pillar for the region's rural revitalization. (Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer picks apples at an apple planting base in Xindu District of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 21, 2026. Recently, 67,000 mu (about 4,466.67 hectares) of apple orchards here have entered harvest season. Local government has encouraged farmers to grow apples to better use the land resources in the mountainous area of the district. It also established large-scale planting bases, and registered a regional public brand in an effort to make apple planting a key pillar for the region's rural revitalization. (Photo: Xinhua)