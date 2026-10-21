AITO driver killed in fiery crash in Shaanxi Province; carmaker reports no vehicle abnormalities before accident

An AITO vehicle crashes and catches fire at a road intersection in Shenmu, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, on October 17, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from a video by The Beijing News.





Police in Shenmu, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, confirmed on Wednesday that a driver was killed after an AITO vehicle crashed and caught fire at a road intersection. The incident was a single-vehicle accident, with the driver the sole occupant, the Beijing News reported.The accident occurred at 11:25 pm on October 17, in Shenmu, Yulin city, when an AITO vehicle collided with a traffic -light pole and it caught fire.A recent surveillance video circulating online appeared to show an AITO vehicle running a red light before crashing into a traffic light pole in Shaanxi late on October 17. The vehicle's front section quickly caught fire, with flames subsequently spreading. The footage sparked online debate over what caused the fire, whether the vehicle's battery was involved, and whether its assisted-driving system was functional at the time.AITO, the Chinese automaker, issued a statement on Wednesday detailing its preliminary findings, and it rejected online claims that the battery had exploded or that the vehicle had crashed while operating in intelligent driving mode, urging the public not to spread misinformation.According to the statement, the vehicle was under human control at the time of the accident and was traveling at 139.1 kilometers per hour through an intersection where the speed limit was 50 km/h. The vehicle struck a square traffic light pole before catching fire, with flames originating from its front section. No abnormalities had been detected before the crash, the company said.AITO said its preliminary analysis indicated that the violent impact at high speed caused a short circuit in the vehicle's engine compartment and fluid leakage, triggering the fire.The company said the vehicle's emergency call (e-CALL) system was activated immediately after the collision, while its roadside assistance center contacted the police emergency service to report the accident and assist rescue efforts.The company said that it was fully cooperating with the authorities' investigation, stressing that the final findings would be subject to the official investigation results.Global Times