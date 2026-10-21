PHOTO / CHINA
Seaborne launch
By VCG Published: Oct 22, 2026 12:09 AM
The Ceres-1 Y8 sea-based rocket is launched from waters near Rizhao, East China's Shandong Province on Wednesday, successfully placing the Xiguang Sihao 01 satellite into a low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 541 kilometers. Photo: VCG

The Ceres-1 Y8 sea-based rocket is launched from waters near Rizhao, East China's Shandong Province on Wednesday, successfully placing the Xiguang Sihao 01 satellite into a low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 541 kilometers. Photo: VCG



 


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