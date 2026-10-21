Seaborne launch

The Ceres-1 Y8 sea-based rocket is launched from waters near Rizhao, East China's Shandong Province on Wednesday, successfully placing the Xiguang Sihao 01 satellite into a low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 541 kilometers. Photo: VCG
The Long March-7 carrier rocket carrying the Zhongxing-3B satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in ...
China on Wednesday launched a Lijian-1, also known as Kinetica-1 Y11, carrier rocket with 9 satellites, including one ...
China launches new satellite group for commercial constellation