APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting closes with practical outcomes

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows a press conference for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting held in Hong Kong, south China. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting closed in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with a series of practical outcomes delivered, according to China's Ministry of Finance.The meeting reviewed and adopted the 2026 APEC Finance Ministers' Joint Statement and the Policy Statement on Digital Infrastructure Financing across the Asia-Pacific Region, providing guidance for deepening financial cooperation among APEC economies, the ministry said in an online statement.The meeting also produced other deliverables, including a report on fiscal policy considerations for sustaining economic growth in APEC and the compendium on financial access and opportunity for all.Member economies have also agreed to advance capacity building and exchanges for young financial professionals in the Asia-Pacific region.Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo'an, who chaired the meeting, has underscored APEC's role as a premier platform for strengthening macroeconomic policy coordination and advancing regional economic integration.All members should remain committed to implementing the consensus of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, uphold multilateralism, and deepen pragmatic fiscal and financial cooperation, thereby contributing to regional economic and financial stability and long-term sustainable growth, Lan said.The meeting, held from Tuesday to Wednesday, drew more than 300 delegates from APEC member economies, APEC observers, and relevant international organizations.During the meeting, participants discussed topics including the global and regional economic and financial outlook, fiscal policies supporting households, digital infrastructure financing, financial access and opportunity for all, as well as the APEC young financial talents dialogue.Lan introduced the continued positive momentum of China's economy, characterized by stronger innovation, improved quality of growth and steady progress, emphasizing that China will remain firmly committed to pursuing high-quality development, accelerating the cultivation of new growth drivers, and intensifying efforts to expand domestic demand.China will continue to advance high-standard opening up and create new opportunities for the Asia-Pacific region and beyond through further progress in Chinese modernization, Lan added.