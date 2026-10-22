China edges US for first women's team world gymnastics title in 20 years

China edged the United States by 0.233 points to claim its first women's team title in 20 years at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships here on Wednesday.



China topped the standings with 165.764 points, ahead of the United States with 165.531 and Japan with 164.063.



The victory gave China its second women's world team title after its breakthrough triumph in 2006 and ended the United States' run of seven consecutive titles. All three medal-winning teams secured qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.



China, which led qualification, turned the contest around on balance beam after trailing the United States through the opening two rotations.



The United States posted the highest team totals on vault and uneven bars, scoring 42.633 and 42.766 respectively, while China recorded 40.966 and 42.466 on the same apparatus. Those scores left China 1.967 points behind at the halfway stage.



The balance beam changed the complexion of the contest. Zhang Qingying delivered 15.066 points, the highest beam score of the final, while Ke Qinqin contributed 14.400 and Qiu Qiyuan added 13.900. China's combined 43.366, compared with the United States' 39.199, turned the deficit into a 2.200-point advantage heading into the final rotation.



The United States fought back on floor exercise, where Claire Pease scored 13.933, Dulcy Caylor 13.600 and Reese Esponda 13.400 for a team total of 40.933.



China responded with 13.033 from Zhang and 13.100 from Ke before Qiu closed the competition with 12.833, enough to preserve a narrow winning margin.



Japan's bronze ended a 60-year wait for a women's team medal at the World Championships, with its previous podium finish coming in 1966. Aiko Sugihara contributed 14.200 on vault and 13.900 on floor to help Japan finish comfortably ahead of fourth-placed France.



France scored 161.130, followed by Brazil with 159.730, Russia with 159.394, Italy with 158.129 and Canada with 158.096.



The championships continue with the men's all-around final on Thursday and the women's all-around final on Friday, followed by the apparatus finals over the weekend.

