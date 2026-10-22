Red tourism thrives in Liupan Mountain, China's Ningxia

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2026 shows a view of a revolution-themed tourism area in Longde County of Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Liupan Mountain runs through Guyuan City in Ningxia. In October 1935, Red Army soldiers crossed Liupan Mountain during the Long March, a historic military maneuver in modern Chinese history. It marks a key turning point in the history of the Long March. Now, the Liupan Mountain serves as a crucial ecological barrier and water resource conservation area, and local revolution-themed tourism is booming. Former revolutionary base areas in the region have drawn renewed interest from holidaymakers, with visits offering travelers a chance to learn about China's revolutionary history and reflect on the difficult years that helped shape modern China. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2026 shows a view of a revolution-themed tourism area in Longde County of Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Liupan Mountain runs through Guyuan City in Ningxia. In October 1935, Red Army soldiers crossed Liupan Mountain during the Long March, a historic military maneuver in modern Chinese history. It marks a key turning point in the history of the Long March. Now, the Liupan Mountain serves as a crucial ecological barrier and water resource conservation area, and local revolution-themed tourism is booming. Former revolutionary base areas in the region have drawn renewed interest from holidaymakers, with visits offering travelers a chance to learn about China's revolutionary history and reflect on the difficult years that helped shape modern China. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2026 shows a view of a revolution-themed tourism area in Longde County of Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Liupan Mountain runs through Guyuan City in Ningxia. In October 1935, Red Army soldiers crossed Liupan Mountain during the Long March, a historic military maneuver in modern Chinese history. It marks a key turning point in the history of the Long March. Now, the Liupan Mountain serves as a crucial ecological barrier and water resource conservation area, and local revolution-themed tourism is booming. Former revolutionary base areas in the region have drawn renewed interest from holidaymakers, with visits offering travelers a chance to learn about China's revolutionary history and reflect on the difficult years that helped shape modern China. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)