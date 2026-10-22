Cargo throughput of Pinglu Canal surpasses 1 mln tonnes in S China's Guangxi

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows cargo vessels passing through the Madao hub on the Pinglu Canal in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Cargo throughput of the Pinglu Canal has surpassed 1 million tonnes since its opening to navigation on Sept. 16. The 134.2-kilometer canal runs from Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to the Beibu Gulf, the closest maritime outlet for much of southwest China. The canal stretches along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a strategic trade route connecting China's inland regions with ASEAN and other global markets. It is the first river-to-sea canal project planned and coordinated at the national level since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows cargo vessels on the Pinglu Canal in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Cargo throughput of the Pinglu Canal has surpassed 1 million tonnes since its opening to navigation on Sept. 16. The 134.2-kilometer canal runs from Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to the Beibu Gulf, the closest maritime outlet for much of southwest China. The canal stretches along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a strategic trade route connecting China's inland regions with ASEAN and other global markets. It is the first river-to-sea canal project planned and coordinated at the national level since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows a cargo vessel near the Jiuzhou bridge over the Pinglu Canal in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Cargo throughput of the Pinglu Canal has surpassed 1 million tonnes since its opening to navigation on Sept. 16. The 134.2-kilometer canal runs from Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to the Beibu Gulf, the closest maritime outlet for much of southwest China. The canal stretches along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a strategic trade route connecting China's inland regions with ASEAN and other global markets. It is the first river-to-sea canal project planned and coordinated at the national level since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows cargo vessels near the Jiuzhou bridge over the Pinglu Canal in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Cargo throughput of the Pinglu Canal has surpassed 1 million tonnes since its opening to navigation on Sept. 16. The 134.2-kilometer canal runs from Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to the Beibu Gulf, the closest maritime outlet for much of southwest China. The canal stretches along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a strategic trade route connecting China's inland regions with ASEAN and other global markets. It is the first river-to-sea canal project planned and coordinated at the national level since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)