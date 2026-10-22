Scenery of Jifeng Mountain in NW China's Gansu

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows the scenery of Jifeng Mountain in Chengxian County of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Ran Chuangchang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows the scenery of Jifeng Mountain in Chengxian County of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Ran Chuangchang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows the scenery of Jifeng Mountain in Chengxian County of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Ran Chuangchang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows the scenery of Jifeng Mountain in Chengxian County of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Ran Chuangchang/Xinhua)