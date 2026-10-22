PHOTO / CHINA
Scenery of Jifeng Mountain in NW China's Gansu
By Xinhua Published: Oct 22, 2026 01:21 PM
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows the scenery of Jifeng Mountain in Chengxian County of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Ran Chuangchang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows the scenery of Jifeng Mountain in Chengxian County of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Ran Chuangchang/Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows the scenery of Jifeng Mountain in Chengxian County of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Ran Chuangchang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows the scenery of Jifeng Mountain in Chengxian County of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Ran Chuangchang/Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows the scenery of Jifeng Mountain in Chengxian County of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Ran Chuangchang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows the scenery of Jifeng Mountain in Chengxian County of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Ran Chuangchang/Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows the scenery of Jifeng Mountain in Chengxian County of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Ran Chuangchang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2026 shows the scenery of Jifeng Mountain in Chengxian County of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Ran Chuangchang/Xinhua)