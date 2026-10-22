Jiangsu province's first 'load-adaptive' vehicle-to-grid charging project for residential areas launches in Suzhou

On October 13, Jiangsu province's first "load-adaptive" (or "load-based") vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging project for residential areas was launched at the Xinliuxi Garden residential complex in Wujiang district, Suzhou. By enabling the installation of up to three times as many charging piles — without requiring an increase in the capacity of existing distribution transformers — this initiative paves a new path for the large-scale deployment of charging infrastructure in older residential communities.



As of the end of 2025, the number of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in Suzhou reached 868,000, a year-on-year increase of 38.3 percent. In older residential areas, limited distribution transformer capacity has made it difficult to significantly expand charging facilities, leading to acute challenges in meeting charging demand.



Addressing these public concerns, the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company introduced an innovative "load-adaptive" charging control concept. By leveraging smart technology to overcome capacity bottlenecks, the system helps meet the public's growing demand for eco-friendly transportation.



The "load-adaptive" approach functions much like a "smart faucet" for charging piles, allowing them to precisely sense grid load and dynamically adjust their power output. Data-acquisition devices installed within branch distribution boxes monitor the loads on transformers and individual circuits in real time. An intelligent backend algorithm then automatically regulates the power output of each charging terminal: during peak electricity demand, power output is moderately limited to prioritize residential household consumption, while during off-peak hours, charging proceeds at full capacity — effectively "shaving peaks and filling valleys." Because the control is localized to a single distribution transformer area, the scope is focused and communication links are short; the entire process — from load sensing to power adjustment — takes only a few seconds.



Xinliuxi Garden, a residential complex for relocated residents, houses 1,335 households with a high demand for EV charging. The project initially deployed 23 smart AC charging piles with coordinated charging control, along with 7 vehicle-to-grid (V2G) terminals.



It utilizes a "unified construction and service" model — covering planning, installation, operation, and maintenance — which spares residents the need to apply for individual grid connections and enhances electrical safety.



Designed with a "one charging pile for two parking spaces" configuration, the system accommodates both internal combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles, helping to alleviate parking shortages in the older community. Compared to traditional capacity-expansion retrofit solutions for distribution transformers, the community's charging infrastructure upgrade takes approximately 30 days, with cost savings of about 400,000 yuan （$59,929）.





