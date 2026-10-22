Empowering the AI industry to accelerate its upgrade

On September 23, power was successfully supplied to the AI high-performance copper-clad laminate (CCL) production project of EMC (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. — a major provincial-level project for 2026. This milestone provides a stable and reliable power supply for the commissioning and trial production of the project's first phase.



Currently, Kunshan, Suzhou, is accelerating its transformation from a major hub for electronic information into a center for artificial intelligence (AI). Targeting sectors such as AI servers, smart terminals, and new energy vehicles, the EMC AI high-performance CCL project is projected to reach an annual output value of 8.8 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) once fully operational. This will significantly bolster the autonomy, controllability, and cluster competitiveness of the regional industrial chain.



At the onset of construction, the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company implemented a "1+2+N" innovative service mechanism. A dedicated service team — comprising the head of the Zhoushi Power Supply Station, a distribution project manager, and a client manager — provided full-lifecycle support. Through government-enterprise collaboration, the team facilitated parallel approval processes, enabling power supply to be ready as soon as the land was acquired.



To align with specific electricity requirements, the project adopted a "staged" power supply strategy. This approach avoids excessive upfront capital expenditure and allows for flexible, efficient capacity ramp-up. The first phase involved two stages of power delivery: the initial connection on August 14 provided 6,000 kVA of capacity to support the arrival and commissioning of equipment, while this second connection adds 4,000 kVA to accelerate the launch of the first-phase production lines. The second phase of the project is scheduled for power connection in March 2027, bringing the total capacity to 18,000 kVA.



The State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company closely monitored key milestones in the grid-connection process. By utilizing the "One Map of the Power Grid" platform — specifically its module for new service connections—the company tailored power supply solutions and tracked project progress in real time through a visualization system designed for major projects. Furthermore, distribution project managers were stationed on-site to coordinate design, construction, and inspection phases in parallel. A total of 2.5 kilometers of power cables were laid across the two connection stages, ensuring the power supply was delivered efficiently and successfully.





