Orionid meteor shower observed in China's Heilongjiang

This stack composite photo taken on Oct. 22, 2026 shows the Orionid meteor shower in the sky over Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Orionid meteor shower, caused by remnants from Halley's comet, peaked on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2026 shows the Orionid meteor shower in the sky over Tangyuan County of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Orionid meteor shower, caused by remnants from Halley's comet, peaked on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2026 shows the Orionid meteor shower in the sky over Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Orionid meteor shower, caused by remnants from Halley's comet, peaked on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2026 shows the Orionid meteor shower in the sky over Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Orionid meteor shower, caused by remnants from Halley's comet, peaked on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2026 shows the Orionid meteor shower in the sky over Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Orionid meteor shower, caused by remnants from Halley's comet, peaked on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows the Orionid meteor shower in the sky over a scenic spot in the Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Orionid meteor shower, caused by remnants from Halley's comet, peaked on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2026 shows the Orionid meteor shower in the sky over Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Orionid meteor shower, caused by remnants from Halley's comet, peaked on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2026 shows the Orionid meteor shower in the sky over Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Orionid meteor shower, caused by remnants from Halley's comet, peaked on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows the Orionid meteor shower in the sky over Yimei District of Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Orionid meteor shower, caused by remnants from Halley's comet, peaked on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2026 shows the Orionid meteor shower in the sky over Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Orionid meteor shower, caused by remnants from Halley's comet, peaked on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

This stack composite photo taken on Oct. 22, 2026 shows the Orionid meteor shower in the sky over Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Orionid meteor shower, caused by remnants from Halley's comet, peaked on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows the Orionid meteor shower in the sky over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Orionid meteor shower, caused by remnants from Halley's comet, peaked on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2026 shows the Orionid meteor shower in the sky over Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Orionid meteor shower, caused by remnants from Halley's comet, peaked on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2026 shows the Orionid meteor shower in the sky over Jiayin County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Orionid meteor shower, caused by remnants from Halley's comet, peaked on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2026 shows the Orionid meteor shower in the sky over Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Orionid meteor shower, caused by remnants from Halley's comet, peaked on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2026 shows the Orionid meteor shower in the sky over Zhaodong City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Orionid meteor shower, caused by remnants from Halley's comet, peaked on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Xinhua