Russian scientists develop cortisol-reducing food to boost classic antidepressants

The product designed by the Moscow-based Gorbatov Federal Research Center for Food Systems team is vegetable-and-fruit puree with tryptophan and antioxidants that may help prevent depression.



Key features:



The product uses a carrot, apple and banana base that preserves tryptophan activity even after heat treatment, providing 0.40 g of tryptophan per 100 g — about one-third of an adult's daily requirement



In mice with impaired serotonin synthesis, adding the antioxidant taxifolin cut tryptophan-induced fatty liver infiltration by up to 90%, and a taxifolin version lowered cortisol by 31.3% in genetically modified animals



A ginseng version raised brain serotonin by 45.2% and motor activity by 86% in healthy mice.



The developers say there are no direct analogues — tryptophan-fortified purees or smoothies — on the Russian market, and they position the product as a functional food for prevention rather than a treatment



Human trials, dosage determination and legal registration are still needed



If the approach holds up in clinical trials, it could open a food-based route to supporting mental health without facing the antidepressants side effects.





